Speed 400 y Scrambler 400 X

Triumph, the iconic English brand, presents two new models worldwide that will integrate its successful line of Modern Classics. These are the Speed ​​400, heir to the incomparable DNA of the Speed ​​Twin 900 and 1200, benchmark motorcycles for their sporty character, and the Scrambler 400 X, which is inspired by the robust design of the Scrambler 900 and 1200 and whose unmistakable off-road tradition It dates back to the first factory Scramblers from the ’50s.

Developed from the ground up with an all-new single-cylinder engine, these two models have been specially designed to offer fun and agile driving. that instills confidence in users of all ages and experience levels.

The combination of state-of-the-art technology, top-level features, quality and details that are unique for its segment, long maintenance intervals and low operating cost, make these new models offer incredible value for money, as well as allow bringing iconic Triumph style, quality and performance to a whole new generation of riders.

a contemporary touch



Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, These two new additions to the Triumph Modern Classics family have been developed with the same thoroughness and attention to detail that characterizes all of the brand’s models.

Scrambler 400 X.

These bikes are instantly recognizable thanks to their timeless Triumph silhouette, distinctive sculpted tank and classic engine profile.whose design evokes the same level of quality, appeal and presence of its larger displacement sisters.

Traditional touches are combined with modern solutions such as the exhaust system design with the upturned muffler, bold graphics and subtly disguised technology such as liquid cooling and straight exhaust design with hidden catalytic converter. The result is unmistakable modern Triumph custom styling.

Triumph Speed 400.

High-quality finishes and elegant details can be seen in the powder-coated black engine covers, the robust gold anodized fork, the incredible paint finish and the logo present on many parts confirm the premium level of attention to detail of these new models.

The two-tone paint scheme of the Speed ​​400, in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue or Phantom Black with a prominent Triumph logo on the tank reflect the dynamic roadster character of this model.

Model Scrambler 400.

In the case of the Scrambler 400 X, to reinforce and accentuate its off-road attitude, a wide variety of off-road focus details are highlighted. such as headlight, radiator and skid guards, hand guards, padded handlebars and a longer front fender.

The Scrambler 400 X will be available in three modern and elegant colours, all with a distinctive ‘Scrambler’ stripe and Triumph triangular shield on the tank: Matt Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black and Phantom Black with Silver Ice.

The new TR Series engine



It is a 398cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling. combining Triumph’s signature Modern Classic styling with state-of-the-art engineering. It delivers superior power delivery performance with a fun and direct character, as well as a pleasant and evocative sound with a distinctive exhaust note.

Scrambler 400 X, with a 398 cc single-cylinder engine.

This engine stands out for the double overhead camshaft (DOHC) four-valve, balanced crankshaft that optimizes inertia especially in low speed driving. The six-speed gearbox allows for easy and precise gear selection, and its development is optimized to get the most out of this powerful and robust engine.

• Highest power in its category: 40 CV of maximum power and 37.5 Nm.

• Single-cylinder and liquid-cooled. Exceeds Euro 5 emission standards.

• Features powder-coated black engine covers.

• Power delivery direct and with character.

• Rich, evocative and characteristic exhaust sound.

• Six-speed gearbox.

Fun and confidence-inspiring sensations



The Speed ​​400 is equipped with a robust 43mm inverted fork and a rear monoshock with an independent reservoir. In addition, it has 17-inch wheels and a wheelbase with a markedly classic sporty character. Its ride is engaging and intuitive, offering a comfortable, neutral riding position that inspires confidence in riders of all sizes and experience levels. While the powerful front brake with a four-piston radial caliper and 300mm disc provides excellent braking feel.

Detail of the Scrambler 400 X.

The Scrambler 400 X offers a longer wheelbase, as well as more suspension travel, a larger front wheel (19 inches) and wider handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces. In addition, it provides a typical Scrambler riding position: more upright and dominant.

for your part, andhe cast-steel brake pedal is larger and the high-grip footpegs are positioned lower and wider for a more natural riding position when off-roading. In addition, the front brake disc is also larger in diameter (320mm) and the optimized pad compound provides more progressive braking that inspires confidence in all conditions.

Detail of the Speed ​​400.

• Completely new chassis, with bolted subframe and cast aluminum swingarm.

• Narrow seat with a height that is very accessible for riders of any size.

• Comfortable and attractive riding position for the Speed ​​400.

• More upright and commanding riding position for the Scrambler 400 X.

• 43mm diameter inverted fork.

• Monoshock with independent reservoir adjustable in preload to ride alone or with a passenger.

• Four-piston radial caliper.

• Longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics for the Scrambler 400 X.

Technology

To provide greater comfort, performance and safety to the driver, the Speed ​​400 and the Scrambler 400 X share the latest driving-oriented technology, always adapted to each model.

• “Ride-by-wire” electronic throttle. The Bosch control unit and electronic throttle offer a linear and intuitive response with a predictable power delivery that improves handling, safety and control.

Identification of the Speed ​​400 model.

• Traction control and ABS. The traction control system is disengageable on both models, so the rider can quickly and easily activate and deactivate intervention via the panel. Bosch’s dual channel ABS system offers confident braking in all conditions to increase rider safety and peace of mind.

• New dual instrument panel. The clear, contemporary-style instrument panel features a classic speedometer and an integrated LCD display that includes digital tachometer, range and a prominent gear indicator, all visible in all light conditions.

Access to all panel functionality is intuitive from a handlebar-mounted button. It comes with a conveniently located USB-C port, allowing for on-the-go charging of handlebar-mounted devices such as a smartphone or GPS.

Dashboard of the Speed ​​400 model.

• Clutch assisted anti-rebound. This system reduces the effort required to operate the lever and improves driver comfort when making frequent stops or long journeys. It also increases the confidence and peace of mind of the rider by preventing the rear wheel from locking when downshifting.

• Full-LED lighting. Engineered for performance, the powerful LED headlamp features Triumph’s signature Daytime Running Light (DRL), while the rear lamp features a modern design, with molded guides and Triumph logo. Contemporary style turn signals complete the elegant LED lighting package.

• Security. Both the Speed ​​400 and Scrambler 400 X come standard with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobilizer whose chip built into the ignition key ensures that only the owner can start the engine.

Both models will be available for sale in the national market from the year 2024.





