At leasts 300 families have moved from the rural area of ​​Buenaventura to the urban area of ​​this districtdue to clashes between illegal armed groups for territorial control.

This was announced by the Ombudsman who carried out a humanitarian mission along the Yurumanguí river to determine the Human Rights conditions of the communities that have been confined by the fighting.

On the other hand, the Bishop of Buenaventura, Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo, said that It has shown that in recent days several people have arrived in Buenaventura in search of refuge and there are fears of a possible displacement mass.

The bishop said that “until now it has been a drop by drop displacement of families. But we have confined communities. In factthe authorities and all of us who are concerned about this situation have a mission this week to bring food and supplies to the communities, which have been without food for almost 15 daysbecause they do not allow the passage of food ”.

The Catholic leader stated that it is difficult to bring aid to the public due to the conditions of access to the sidewalks in areas such as the Cajambre, Yurumangui, Anchicayá and Raposo rivers.

confined

On the other hand, the humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman’s Office showed that they remain confined in the village of San Antonio 111 families made up of 322 people, in the village of Barranco 15 families with 31 people, and in the village of San Miguel 13 families with 22 people.

The National Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, said that the institution reiterates the call to the national and local authorities to that urgent and priority actions be implemented in order to restore security in the area and respect for the rights of the communities.

Camargo said that “as we do through our early warnings, we urge that in addition to protecting the families who are victims of massive displacement and confinement, provide them with humanitarian care and assistance and full guarantees so that they can return to their territories”.

