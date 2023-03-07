In San Lorenzo, a soldier was murdered while doing his duty, several raids were carried out where those involved in the crime were found.

On Monday night, March 6, the Armed Forces of Ecuador carried out a military operation in coordination with military intelligence and the Ecuadorian National Police, after carrying out several investigations to find those responsible for the murder of Corporal Segundo Ronny Stalin Intriago Macias , active duty soldier, who was shot last Sunday night when he was carrying out a raid together with his companions, complying with the curfew established by the Government.

Several properties were raided, in the San Lorenzo sector, on Eloy Alfaro street.

Obtaining the following results:

03 Handcrafted firearms.

01 Revolver-type firearm.

02 citizens apprehended, the same ones who would be the alleged perpetrators of the shots against a member of the Ecuadorian Army.

The apprehended were placed at the order of the competent authority for their due legal process.