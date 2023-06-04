Dissident members were captured

Seven members of the ‘Comandos de Frontera’ dissidence of the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’, were captured by the authorities in the departments of Huila and Caquetá.

The eldest, Yesid Ortiz Aguirre, head of the Sijin Criminal Investigation Section, in Caquetá, stated that those captured were influencing the events affecting the lives of social leaders, forced displacement, illegal recruitment, criminal intelligence, drug-trafficking activities, and route control. The Caqueteño municipalities of Cartagena del Chaira, La Montañita, El Paujil and Milán were being affected”.

The operation, which allowed the coup against the dissident group, was carried out by the Police in coordination with the Army and the Prosecutor’s Office, in the capital of Huila, Neiva and the municipalities of Florencia and San José del Fragua in Caqueta.

Those arrested were Wrandon Estiwen Solis Diaz, alias ‘Mosquera’; Eliecer Nunez Angel, alias ‘Raul’; Jhon Jairo Munoz, aka ‘Mouse’; Jorge Edward Leon Trujillo, alias ‘Japanese’; Jonathan Manuel Vargas Barreiro, alias ‘Wilson’, Rodolfo Crossbowmen Gasca, alias ‘Cat’ and Dumar Pisarro Cruz, alias ‘Amazona’

The seven dissidents were taken by the prosecutor before a guarantee control judge who sheltered them with an insurance measure in a prison.

“These subjects were active members of the structure, with more than 3 years of criminal history,” said the officer, noting that the arrests will allow the clarification of homicides attributed to dissidence in the municipality of La Montañita, during the year 2022. .