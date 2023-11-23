Dissidents asking for Christmas gifts to recruit minors

The military authorities in Huila have presented a disturbing complaint, pointing out that the FARC dissidents in the west of the department are demanding a figure that ranges between 20 and 30 million pesos under the apparently noble cause of distributing gifts to children during the Christmas season. However, according to the authorities, behind this charitable facade lies a dark plan: to recruit young people in a more subtle way.

Diario del Huila, Panorama

In the midst of the approaching Christmas season, the community of western Huila is under threat from FARC dissidents, specifically from the ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ mobile column, who have unleashed a series of extortions under the pretext of collecting funds to purchase gifts for children in the region. However, the authorities reveal that behind this charitable facade hides a dark plan: to recruit the youngest in a more subtle way.

Members of this dissidence are demanding from livestock leaders, merchants, coffee growers and even hoteliers sums that exceed $30,000,000 with the justification of allocating that money to the purchase of gifts for the children of the local municipalities.

Colonel Pedro Pablo León Silva, commander of the Ninth Brigade, warns about extortion calls seeking to obtain up to $50,000,000 in gifts. In an attempt to improve their image, these criminals take advantage of the festive season to hold meetings, summoning people under threat of serious consequences if they refuse.

«The perverse thing about this is not giving the gifts; Obviously, it is a crime to extort someone, but the bottom line of all this is that they want to reach children to later recruit them, which is another phenomenon that is occurring, especially in indigenous communities,” expressed concern. Colonel Leon.

The illegal armed group seeks to use the innocence of the youngest in vulnerable communities, generating hopes by receiving gifts during the festivities in order to once again gain the trust of the people and, finally, begin recruitment more easily.

Faced with this worrying panorama, the authorities call on the community to be alert and report any extortion attempt, remembering that these actions not only affect the economic security of local leaders, but also put the integrity and future of the community at risk. children who could fall into the recruitment networks of these dissidents.

The Huila authorities warn about extortion by FARC dissidents, who seek to raise between 20 and 30 million pesos under the pretext of buying Christmas gifts for local children.

Extortions

According to the senior officer, the Military Gaula continues to lead the ‘I don’t pay, I report’ campaign, collaborating closely with various unions in the department, from fish farmers to livestock farmers and coffee growers. The initiative aims to inform about the different types of extortion, since a considerable number of these threats are made from prisons.

At the same time, a worrying phenomenon has been identified related to the dissidents of the ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ mobile column, which have intensified their extortion actions throughout the department. The latest evidence gathered through military intelligence and testimony confirms that these criminals have adopted a unique approach: they are now making calls demanding significant sums, between 20 and 30 million pesos, but in the form of gifts intended for children.

The colonel in charge expressed concern, suggesting that criminals seek to create a positive facade by posing as benefactors. «I imagine that in their criminal mind they will try to pass themselves off as the good guys, organizing meetings in the style to which people have become accustomed, summoning people expeditiously. The threat is clear: those who do not attend face banishment or even death.

Recruitment of minors

Given the disturbing problem of recruiting minors, the Prosecutor’s Office reports that two cases are currently being investigated in the jurisdictions of La Plata, two in Pitalito, one in the north of the department and another in the municipality of Algeciras. In a joint effort, the Prosecutor’s Office has established a collaboration with the National Units Against Organized Crime and Counter Terrorism, who provide a context on the criminal situation of the department, while the Prosecutor’s Office contributes with direct information from the territory, thus facilitating the carrying out the corresponding investigations.

Regarding the complaints presented, Dayro Fernando Herrera, Sectional Director of Prosecutors-Huila, reported that six complaints have been registered in 2023. Two prosecutors from the specialized unit are currently investigating these events with the aim of determining the existence of the crime of recruitment and, if proven from an evidentiary point of view, identify the possible authors or participants.

For her part, Edna Rocío Pinto, coordinator of the Departmental Table of Victims of Huila, previously denounced this serious problem and expressed her concern: “We are betting on this new Peace process, but we ask the groups outside the law to Please do not affect our children. “If there are other factions carrying out these acts, it is crucial to denounce them.”

So far, seven children have been recruited in municipalities in the south of the region, according to Pinto. Furthermore, some minors are encouraged with money under the premise that they will be able to help their parents by joining these armed groups, promising them what they do not receive in the school environment.

Instrumentalized minors

Major Edwin Humberto Mesu, commander of the Gaula-Army, also highlighted that minors are used to carry out attacks and extortion, receiving payments for their actions. The dissidents would be using them to carry out terrorist actions, taking advantage of the differentiated laws that apply to minors.

In relation to the recruitment of indigenous children, the Ombudsman, Carlos Ernesto Camargo Assis, denounced that illegal armed groups, such as the Ismael Ruiz Front, would be recruiting at least six infants from the indigenous community in the Nasa-Huila Indigenous Reservation in Río Black, Iquira. 59.6% of the reported cases correspond to children and adolescents, while 40.3% affect girls and young people, evidencing a differential impact due to gender conditions.

For his part, Bernardino Meza, from the Regional Indigenous Council of Huila, pointed out the complex situation in indigenous territories due to the presence of various armed actors. From the Reservation, an internal process is being carried out to address these cases and prevent the problem from persisting. Meza called on the competent entities to coordinate and articulate efforts with indigenous communities in this process.

Share this: Facebook

X

