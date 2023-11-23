Brazil National Team: the reasons for its collapse and crisis in the qualifying rounds – International Football – Sports

The Defeat of Brazil: Brazilian Top Tier Players Lose Undefeated Record at Home

It was an unforgettable spectacle for the Maracaná crowd as part of the Brazilian fans began to sing ‘ole’ when Argentina was seen circulating the ball from side to side. This only added to the hurt of Brazilian fans who were excited to see their team defeating the world champion. Brazil has lost its undefeated record at home in the qualifying round.

Reflecting on a Painful Moment

The phrase “It is the first time that Brazil…” is surfacing with negative milestones being achieved. The tide turned against the Brazilian team following their first defeat against Colombia and the loss to Argentina on home soil.

Concerns with Team Stability

Brazil’s coach, Fernando Diniz, expressed his frustration at the press conference stating “The fans have the right to do what they want. It arrives and we have to give our best. The fan is passionate and wants to win, that’s why he has the right to boo.” This highlights the growing tension and pressure on the team following their recent defeats.

Diniz also admitted that Brazil’s performance is fluctuating and highlighted the instability of the team which has used 34 players in the qualifying round. This is significantly more than what other teams, such as Argentina, have used. Several mitigating factors have contributed to Brazil’s poor performance, including the absence of key players due to injuries.

The Rise of Foreign Talent

Brazil has looked toward foreign talent for leadership, evident in the possible appointment of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. The influence of foreign coaches has increased in the local League, emphasizing the need to rebuild the school of Brazilian football.

In Search of Redemption

With the national team’s development compromised by a series of unfavourable circumstances, Diniz faces a critical challenge in leading the team. He acknowledges that controlling training and creating opportunities for the younger players to evolve and improve will be crucial in bringing sustained success to the team.

The current crisis parallels the situation faced by Brazil in 2001, and the Brazilian Football Confederation will be hoping that history will repeat itself, as their bet seems to continue being on Diniz as the coach. For now, they will have to wait until June 2024, which marks the beginning of the Copa América.

