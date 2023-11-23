Home » These are the stores where you can find it
These are the stores where you can find it

These are the stores where you can find it

The PlayStation 5 Slim has quietly arrived in stores, without much fanfare or announcement. Priced at 549.99 euros, the new console is currently available at PcComponentes, MediaMarkt, and Fnac. The main feature of the PS5 Slim is its removable Blu-ray reader, and it also boasts a smaller size and increased storage capacity of up to 1 TB, compared to the previous version’s 825 GB.

The PS5 Slim is expected to be a popular choice for gamers looking for an upgraded PlayStation experience. While currently only available at PcComponentes, it is expected to appear in other major stores in Spain over the coming weeks.

To complement the purchase of the PS5 Slim, customers can also consider adding popular games such as God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7, both available in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

As always, Xataka Selection provides daily updates on the latest offers and news in technology, keeping readers informed and up to date.

In related news, Playstation Hits titles are currently available at almost half price ahead of Black Friday, offering gamers an opportunity to expand their game library.

