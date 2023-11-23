Davis Cup, where to watch Italy-Holland on TV and streaming – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

In Malaga the Azzurri make their debut in the Final Eight against the Netherlands. Volandri preaches attention: «We know firsthand how it works, ranking matters up to a certain point»

From Turin to Malaga, Spain, from the ATP Finals to the Davis Cup. After the emotions experienced at the Pala Alpitour with Jannik Sinner’s journey up to the final lost against Novak Djokovic (who, however, he managed to beat in the group), Davis is now back.

Today, Thursday 23 November, Italy faces the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The Azzurri will go in search of the salad bowl, won for the first (and only) time in 1976. On the horizon is the possible semi-final against Djokovic’s Serbia. On the other side of the scoreboard, however, there is Finland who on Tuesday surprisingly eliminated the reigning champions Canada who will challenge Australia, who overcame the Czech Republic.

Where to see it on TV

The match between Italy and Holland, scheduled for 10am, will be broadcast by Raiduei, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis and in streaming on Rai Sport, Sky Go and Now Tv. After Italy, the last of the quarter-finals, the one between Serbia and Great Britain.

Volandri’s analysis

«Jannik rightly said that we are a strong team – captain Filippo Volandri’s words from the day before – We know first hand how it works in Davis and that the ranking matters up to a certain point. We’ve been there, we have more experience and we will give 100%, we will take care of every single match and see how it ends. Van de Zandschulp, assuming he plays as we expect, is a player who had a great year last year. This year less, although in recent weeks he has recovered. He is strong, he adapts very well to these surfaces – hard, ed – because he has a great serve, a player who hits forehand and backhand differently, who knows how to vary with the slice. Maybe what he doesn’t like is being pressed at a high pace, especially from the straight side. All the guys who are here, however, know perfectly well what to do. My choice will be for those who will give greater guarantees in this respect for this type of match.”

