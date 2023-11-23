Home » the flames and the black smoke – Corriere TV
A vehicle is exploded near a bridge between the United States and Canada in the Niagara Falls area.
The explosion of the vehicle on one of the bridges at the crossing between the USA and Canada caused, in addition to two deaths and an injured officer, also the injury of at least one passerby.
Inconsequentially all four bridges between Canada and the United States over the Niagara River were closed.

November 22, 2023 – Updated November 22, 2023, 8:40 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

