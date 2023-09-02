District-led security strategies help reduce high-impact crime

In Santa Marta, homicides have decreased by 7.20% compared to the year 2022.

The preventive policies implemented by the District Mayor’s Officedirected by the mayoress Virna Johnson, and the operational actions carried out by the Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta, they have allowed the homicide figures to decrease substantially so far this year, comparatively with the same period of 2022.

The official information provided by the Policereveals that to date there have been 116 murders, while in the same period last year there were 125, that is, 9 less, which represents a reduction of 7.20%.

The foregoing is the product of joint work between the Secretary for Security and Coexistence, the Metropolitan Policethe Attorney General of the Nation, Colombian Migration, National Army, Military Gaula and Police Gaula.

In addition, in the frontal fight against homicide, 26 more arrests have been registered in 2023, than in the same period of 2022.

This joint effort has made possible the seizure of 134 firearms in this term, against 114 from the past, 20 more, which indicates that the confiscation of these artifacts used to commit crimes increased by 16%.



Strategic plans and actions show a 33% decrease in commerce theft, with 146 fewer cases and personal injuries with 282 fewer cases, translated into 31%.

Similarly, during this year 92 captures have been made., for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition and 147 for trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics. Putting together all crimes, the total number of arrests this year is 1,079.

Finally, the Metropolitan Police has seized more than 14,000 grams of narcotics, including coca base, bazuco, marijuana and cocaine.

