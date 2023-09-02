Quadriplegic Doctor Overcomes Obstacles to Pursue Medical Career: A Tale of Perseverance

Bertha Dominguez, a quadriplegic woman from Badajoz, Spain, has finally achieved her dream of becoming a doctor after a long and challenging process. Despite her disability, she had initially been denied a place to train as a Resident Internal Physician (MIR) in her chosen specialty of Family and Community Medicine at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid. However, she persevered and eventually secured a position in Preventive Medicine at the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital.

Dominguez’s journey has been marked by numerous setbacks and disappointments. At the age of 16, an accident in a swimming pool left her quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair. Despite this, she remained determined to pursue a career in medicine, like her father, who had inspired her passion for the field. However, her disability prevented her from becoming a surgeon and later hindered her from obtaining a position as a family doctor.

Faced with the challenge of finding an alternative specialty, Dominguez applied for various options including Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis, Nephrology, Allergology, and Nuclear Medicine. Unfortunately, all of these were already occupied, leaving her with only one available position in Preventive Medicine. While she initially wanted to train at a hospital closer to her home, that position was also taken, and she had no choice but to accept the vacancy at Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital.

Despite finally starting her training, Dominguez continues to face obstacles. She has had to skip the first phase of her training, which involves studying a master’s degree, as the university where she was supposed to study is currently under construction and inaccessible for people with reduced mobility. Although an alternative university in Valencia was found, the Ministry of Health claims that the training is not compatible.

While her journey has been arduous, Dominguez remains determined to fight for change. She believes that the training process for MIRs needs to be more flexible and take into account the unique contributions that individuals with disabilities can make to their chosen specialties. She also voices her frustration with the lack of support she has received throughout her struggle, hoping for more significant changes in the future.

Despite the challenges, Dominguez is grateful for the opportunities she has been given. She expresses appreciation for the accommodations made for her at the hospital, including adaptations for her wheelchair and assistance with daily tasks. Though the schedules are challenging and her rehabilitation has taken a back seat, she remains determined to excel in her chosen field.

Dominguez’s story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the resilience, determination, and drive of individuals with disabilities who refuse to be limited by societal barriers. Her journey showcases the need for a more inclusive and supportive healthcare system that embraces diversity and provides equal opportunities for all aspiring medical professionals.

