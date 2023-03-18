The negligence of doctors became the reason for the suspicion of the doctor, who left a foreign object in the body of a 7-year-old child after the operation.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutors of the Boryspil District Prosecutor’s Office informed the woman of the suspicion of improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker (part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“According to the investigation, a 7-year-old boy was operated on in the surgical department of one of the region’s hospitals. After being discharged from the hospital, the child complained of feeling unwell. The parents took the boy to the “Okhmatdit” NDSL. There, he underwent a second surgical intervention, during which the medical staff removed from the child’s body a piece of tissue left after the previous operation.”says the message.

The first part of the article of the Criminal Code stipulates punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to five years or correctional labor for a period of up to two years, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to two years, or deprivation of liberty for the same period. The second part, which provides for responsibility for causing serious consequences to a minor, provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or deprivation of liberty for a term of up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

Read the exclusive material about the tragedy in Rivne “My two-month-old daughter was burned alive on the operating table” on the “FACTS” website.

Photo by Pixabay

56

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram