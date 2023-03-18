Home News A doctor forgot a napkin in a child’s body in the Kyiv region
News

A doctor forgot a napkin in a child’s body in the Kyiv region

by admin
A doctor forgot a napkin in a child’s body in the Kyiv region

The negligence of doctors became the reason for the suspicion of the doctor, who left a foreign object in the body of a 7-year-old child after the operation.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutors of the Boryspil District Prosecutor’s Office informed the woman of the suspicion of improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker (part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“According to the investigation, a 7-year-old boy was operated on in the surgical department of one of the region’s hospitals. After being discharged from the hospital, the child complained of feeling unwell. The parents took the boy to the “Okhmatdit” NDSL. There, he underwent a second surgical intervention, during which the medical staff removed from the child’s body a piece of tissue left after the previous operation.”says the message.

The first part of the article of the Criminal Code stipulates punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to five years or correctional labor for a period of up to two years, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to two years, or deprivation of liberty for the same period. The second part, which provides for responsibility for causing serious consequences to a minor, provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or deprivation of liberty for a term of up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

See also  Cuorgnè. Farewell to Prof Giovanni Gennaro

Read the exclusive material about the tragedy in Rivne “My two-month-old daughter was burned alive on the operating table” on the “FACTS” website.

Photo by Pixabay

56

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

Hantavirus: Be careful with spring cleaning

Defused both Mushkil and 300 kg bombs: personnel...

Attention to migrants in Colombia will cost 1,800...

Bremen election management does not allow AfD to...

Guild of Araucanian cheese makers blocks roads demanding...

Wagenknecht wants to decide by the end of...

Bursa Metropolitan Belediyespor will face Göktürk GSK –...

Who is the replacement for Elianis Garrido after...

Drunk employee hit 72-year-old Flachgau innkeeper in the...

Queen had taken her children’s royal titles… Prince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy