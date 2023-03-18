The controller is already full of crumbs and fat from your sweets? Thanks to the Snagger, that is now a thing of the past, with the snack dispenser you don’t even have to pick up your sweets anymore.

The refillable snaggers is really handy to clean hands to keep snacking. No matter whether at work, the keyboard or the mouse or even when playing with the controller, thanks to the snack dispenser, no greasy films remain on the devices.

You get the practical Snagger for 19,90€ on Amazon.de.

Clean hands when snacking

Who doesn’t like to snack while gambling? But what is the result? The whole controller or keyboard is full of fat and crumbs and the dirty hands are probably simply wiped off on the trousers. The Snagger is designed to prevent just that. Simply fill the desired snack, eg NicNac’s, M&M’s or peanuts, into the container, put the lid on and the big feeding can begin.

There is one at the top Knopfwhen you get this pushes opens below a flap and the candy rattles straight into your mouth. That’s how you can do it yourself portion and decide how much to trickle into your mouth. All this without getting your hands or the used peripherals dirty.

What is it suitable for?

The Snagger is more for small sweets suitable, so pretty much for everything that is small and round. The manufacturer states here that sweets up to 14 mm fit through the spout. Nuts and chocolate beans work best here, as they can easily roll out. With chips and gummy bears, that might prove difficult. Chips would only fit through the opening when crumbled.

Hygienic snacking

It is not just the aspect that is advantageous hands clean remain, but also that the sweets do not have to be touched and end up directly in the mouth without the bacteria our hands can get there. When you have eaten everything, the container can simply go under flowing water or for the lazy among us from dishwasher getting cleaned.

Portioned snacking

Everyone knows it, a can of nuts is opened and it’s all in a jiffy, although you didn’t really want to snack on it that much. With this gadget you can decide in advance how much you actually want to snack on and only fill the container with that much. This is also a great advantage with children, so you don’t have to hand them the whole bag and hope they don’t eat it all at once, you have one accurate overview how much the little shovel behind.

Mix up your snack

Are you just bored with just nuts? With the snack cup you can also simply different things mix and enjoy together. I imagine that would be pretty cool with a mixture of nuts and chocolate chips.

Conclusion: buy the Snagger?

In itself, it’s really a cool gadget that can save you a lot of mess. Especially when gambling or watching TV, you don’t smear the operating devices with your greasy fingers. The question is whether you really stick to it and fill your snagger with something beforehand or whether you simply go back to the normal bag for convenience. The price is pretty steep considering it’s actually just a plastic cup. In the past, however, you could save some hard-earned money with an additional purchase. Nevertheless, the snack dispenser has really good advantages and keeps your hardware and fingers clean.