District Magistrate Islamabad challenged the release of Shahr Yar Afridi

Justice Babar Sattar’s court decision is a violation of settled legal principles, file photo

Monday August 21, 2023, 3:28 pm

District Magistrate Islamabad filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the single bench decision to suspend the order of arrest of Shehryar Afridi under 3MPO.

In the intra-court appeal filed in the Islamabad High Court, the District Magistrate has taken the position that the decision of Justice Babar Sattar’s court is a violation of the established legal principles.

The District Magistrate opined that the single bench did not apply judicial mind while passing the judgment, the judgment of the single bench will not end justice, this decision will discourage the public office holders to take decisions in public interest.

The District Magistrate requested that the single bench judgment of August 16 should be annulled keeping in view the facts.

It should be noted that Justice Babar Sattar ordered the release of Shahr Afridi and started contempt of court proceedings against DC Islamabad and SSP operation.

See also

The judge kicked the unrelated people out of the courtroom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

