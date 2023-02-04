Home News District Mobility Agent had an accident in pursuit of an offender in Santa Marta
News

District Mobility Agent had an accident in pursuit of an offender in Santa Marta

by admin
District Mobility Agent had an accident in pursuit of an offender in Santa Marta

an agent of the District Mobility Secretariat suffered a accident traffic and was injured when carrying out a persecution to a motorist who had allegedly committed a infraction and tried to escape.

The case was presented this Friday in the El Rodadero sector. looks like a motorcyclist disobeyed stop sign made by authority. The man would have rammed the traffic agent and gave her the fall of the motorcycle


In the accident, agent Keina Vence presented injuries to her leg. She was left lying on the pavement for a few minutes while an ambulance arrived. Paramedics treated her and they transferred her to a clinic in the city.

It might interest you: Motorcyclist dies in accident in Santa Marta

In a video you can see when two men ride a motorcycle and omit the siren and the call of the official. Later, they reach them and when they are closed, the accident occurs.

You may be interested: Motorcyclist tried to escape dangerously from the Police in Santa Marta, but they caught him

See also  Retired man on a bicycle hit by a car

You may also like

For the first victory in the League

A doctor in Neiva is convicted of manslaughter

Two killed by helicopter crash during fire in...

Swedish Ambassador visited Chocó

De la Calle assured that Petro causes a...

Father and son were cruelly murdered in the...

Bancada Provida puts a stop to abortion in...

Seven days without justice for Lady Beltrán, the...

Where does Cali rank in job growth in...

Don’t miss out on voting! Register your ID

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy