an agent of the District Mobility Secretariat suffered a accident traffic and was injured when carrying out a persecution to a motorist who had allegedly committed a infraction and tried to escape.

The case was presented this Friday in the El Rodadero sector. looks like a motorcyclist disobeyed stop sign made by authority. The man would have rammed the traffic agent and gave her the fall of the motorcycle





In the accident, agent Keina Vence presented injuries to her leg. She was left lying on the pavement for a few minutes while an ambulance arrived. Paramedics treated her and they transferred her to a clinic in the city.

In a video you can see when two men ride a motorcycle and omit the siren and the call of the official. Later, they reach them and when they are closed, the accident occurs.

