Home Sports 12 bodyweight exercises to train at home
Sports

12 bodyweight exercises to train at home

by admin
12 bodyweight exercises to train at home

Training at home with bodyweight exercises is possible and can also be done without equipment. The bodyweight, or thetraining without the use of weights or overloads, it is in fact a great way to increase strength and muscle tone using only the weight of the body. The advantages ofbodyweight workout they are not only cheap: if it is true that it is not necessary to pay to join a gym or to buy fitness equipment and machines, it is also true that bodyweight training also allows you to do not overstress the joints.

12 bodyweight exercises to train at home

If you are thinking about how to make a home gym in a really useful way, it will be useful for you to know which bodyweight exercises they allow you to improve strength skills there are many, even using fitness bands or TRX. often also as simple variations and evolutions of the most basic movements such as push-ups, squats, lunges, abdominals and backs. We have chosen them 12 of the simplest of the famous 7 Minute Workoutthe training developed following the results of a research by McMaster University according to which 7 minutes of high intensity training can be enough to obtain results in terms of improvement of metabolism and calories burned and development of muscle strength throughout the body, as explained here talking about the benefits of high intensity interval training.

These 12 bodyweight exercises they can also be easily done at home or outdoors: all you need is a surface large enough not to impede movement, for example by following this cardio workout to do at home. Before or after training, it may be useful to dedicate a few minutes to self-massages with the foam tube: you can learn more about all the benefits of the foam roller here.

See also  Cavaliers 7 players beat Jazz Mitchell with 23 points and Markkanen 24+6 - Xinhua English.news.cn

(Credits: Afterburn Academy)

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

You may also like

5 things not to do at breakfast

Virtus breaks the Astroballe going up to 2...

Rome, Wijnaldum trained in a group

Oracle Cloud helps Oracle Red Bull Racing prepare...

Uefa list to be reviewed: Roma forced to...

Asvel Villeurbanne Virtus Bologna of Euroleague 64-77: the...

Roma was forced to remove Solbakken from the...

Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players must...

«With Monza we want to win the Scudetto...

Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers ‘I’m not going...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy