Training at home with bodyweight exercises is possible and can also be done without equipment. The bodyweight, or thetraining without the use of weights or overloads, it is in fact a great way to increase strength and muscle tone using only the weight of the body. The advantages ofbodyweight workout they are not only cheap: if it is true that it is not necessary to pay to join a gym or to buy fitness equipment and machines, it is also true that bodyweight training also allows you to do not overstress the joints.

12 bodyweight exercises to train at home

If you are thinking about how to make a home gym in a really useful way, it will be useful for you to know which bodyweight exercises they allow you to improve strength skills there are many, even using fitness bands or TRX. often also as simple variations and evolutions of the most basic movements such as push-ups, squats, lunges, abdominals and backs. We have chosen them 12 of the simplest of the famous 7 Minute Workoutthe training developed following the results of a research by McMaster University according to which 7 minutes of high intensity training can be enough to obtain results in terms of improvement of metabolism and calories burned and development of muscle strength throughout the body, as explained here talking about the benefits of high intensity interval training.

These 12 bodyweight exercises they can also be easily done at home or outdoors: all you need is a surface large enough not to impede movement, for example by following this cardio workout to do at home. Before or after training, it may be useful to dedicate a few minutes to self-massages with the foam tube: you can learn more about all the benefits of the foam roller here.

(Credits: Afterburn Academy)

Read also

Advertising