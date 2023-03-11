Home News District promotes sports activities for inmates of the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison
District promotes sports activities for inmates of the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison

District promotes sports activities for inmates of the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison

Las Internet secretariats, Security of the district of Santa Martain collaboration with the National Institute of Penitentiary and Prison Institutions (Inpec), runs a program of sports activities aimed at the population deprived of liberty and the body of guardians of the Medium Security Penitentiary Establishment and Santa Marta Prison.

The objective is to promote the physical and sports development of inmates, providing them with dynamic spaces for their performance and promoting a positive impact in the prison environment.

The management of the District administration is a good initiative to promote sport among those deprived of liberty.

As part of the comprehensive care program, those deprived of their liberty will also receive physical activity to music three times a week and the courts inside the prison will be adapted to hold soccer, basketball and volleyball matches, both for men and women. in the feminine.

He director of the Inred, Armando Otero, visited the penitentiary center, where he presented the institutional offer that the District Mayor’s Office designed to benefit the prison population.

Mayor Virna Johnson’s guidelines include all sectors of the population, in order to make Santa Marta an unstoppable sporting city.

