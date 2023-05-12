Our province holds a 2023 general college admissions examination security work video conference

On May 9, after the national general college entrance examination security work video conference, our province immediately held the 2023 province-wide general college entrance examination security work video conference to arrange and deploy the province’s college entrance examination security work and resolutely win the college entrance examination security battle.

The meeting emphasized that all localities, departments and test centers should conscientiously implement the Ministry of Education’s college entrance examination safety work deployment and the provincial party committee and provincial government’s requirements for the province’s college entrance examination work, and do a good job in exam management. The printing of test papers, transportation and storage, distribution and recycling are all flawless to ensure “safe college entrance examination”. Do a good job of testing the style and discipline, strictly prevent cheating in new technologies, and comprehensively cover civil air defense and technical defense measures to ensure a “fair college entrance examination.” Do a good job in comprehensive management, formulate emergency plans in advance for emergencies such as extreme weather and natural disasters, improve the monitoring and early warning mechanism, and ensure an “orderly college entrance examination.” Do a good job in service guarantee, do a good job in comprehensive security, travel, board and lodging, sanitation, etc., standardize the release and publicity of results, and ensure a “harmonious college entrance examination.”

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, consolidate work responsibilities, seriously investigate responsibility for the implementation of college entrance examination safety work responsibilities, poor deployment, and inadequate work, and make every effort to create a clean and upright examination environment.

Vice Governor Huo Bugang attended the meeting and delivered a speech.



