Home » USA, judge invalidates the ban on the sale of weapons to 18 year olds
Health

USA, judge invalidates the ban on the sale of weapons to 18 year olds

by admin

In the US, a Virginia federal judge, Robert Payne, has ruled that the law that prohibits federally authorized firearms dealers from selling guns to young people under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. In his 71-page ruling, Payne wrote that many of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship are granted at age 18, including the right to vote, join the military without parental permission, and serve on a federal jury. .

“If the Court were to exclude 18- to 20-year-olds from Second Amendment protection, it would be imposing Second Amendment limitations that do not exist with other constitutional guarantees,” Payne wrote.

The Justice Department can now appeal the ruling and the case will most likely end up in the Supreme Court. Everytown Law, a gun violence prevention organization, attacked the judge’s ruling. “Not only are they the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the US, but data show that young people between the ages of 18 and 20 commit homicides at three times the rate of those over 21”. The ruling comes just after a wave of mass shootings that swept across the United States and left dozens of dead.

See also  Autism: 1,200 centers in Italy, 54% in the North and 25% in the South - Healthcare

You may also like

INAUGURATION OF A NEW DISPENSER OF NEWSPAPERS AND...

Research destroys a ‘myth’: depressive and anxiety-producing effects...

“Hour of the Garden Birds” 2023: Now count...

Why airport wastewater will help us control the...

Sorge/Irlstorfer: Care is a task for society as...

“I’ll tell you about my life with Parkinson’s.”...

Molinette, bladder with tumor removed and reconstructed with...

Doctor (63) reveals how he rejuvenated himself by...

What time is the Giro d’Italia 2023 today,...

What happens if you eat pickles every day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy