District requested corrections from Social Prosperity to overcome difficulties in payment

This was evidenced by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta through supervision tours in the various offices of this agency, finding that, of the 32 points designated for the payment of the subsidy, only 21 are working.

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Martathrough the Secretariat of Social Promotion, Inclusion and Equityrequired the Department for the Social Prosperity to take the necessary corrective measuresin order to ensure that all beneficiaries of the program Colombia Mayor in the Districthave adequate access to their subsidy payments.

This requirement is due to the closure of 11 points of the company Supergirosby means of which they are carried out payments, which is insufficient to cover the demand of beneficiaries of this program in the District.

In view of this situation and on behalf of all affected beneficiaries, the District Administration will present a detailed report to Social Prosperity.

This was evidenced by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta through supervision tours in the various offices of this agency, finding that, of the 32 designated points for subsidy paymentonly 21 are working.

In view of this situation and on behalf of all affected beneficiariesthe District Administration will present a detailed report to Social Prosperity, so that this situation that affects the elderly who receive State subsidy is resolved as soon as possible.

The District Mayor’s Office is committed to guaranteeing a transparent process and equitable, so it works tirelessly to improve the experience of all beneficiaries.

