They lead inter-institutional intervention for the recovery of the Historic Center

The day included comprehensive care for 30 homeless residents and the suspension of two establishments for failing to comply with sanitary regulations.

Santa Marta Mayor Virna Johnsonput in the integral recovery intervention of the Historic Center is underway, in order to address three problems that generate concern among samariums and visitors: dealing with micro-trafficking, providing timely attention to the inhabitants in street condition and the demolition of buildings used for the sale of drugs in the sector.

Thanks to the inter-institutional work between the District, through its dependencies, the community, Metropolitan Police, Colombian Migration, Fire Department and the Historical Center Corporation, began the strategic actions that make the Historic Center a safe area for everyone.

One of the differential factors of the intervention was linking youth groupswho previously staged riots with stones on the alternative route, to rerecover and paint a mural in carrera 4, between streets 10 and 11.

Likewise, the comprehensive care plan for homeless residents who spend the night in the sector known as El Boro. In total there were 30 people who received this benefit; 8 of which decided to voluntarily move to the shelter set up by the District for them.

“We have set up a tent for the attention of the inhabitants in street conditions, where we characterize them and tell them about the temporary care center arranged for them, where they will receive medical, psychosocial care and if they wish, we will do everything pertinent to help them return. to their places of origin,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

Closure of establishments

On the other hand, the Secretary of Security, with the support of a team of Health and Migration Colombiatemporarily closed two commercial establishments in the Center, for not having health standards, a situation that puts the stay of the people who visit us at risk.

The District Administration will continue to exercise the necessary controls in the face of the improper occupation of public space by individuals and the Metropolitan Police will inspect the called “chiveras” with the purpose of supervising that they have the required documentation for its operation and prevent them from selling stolen items.

Also, the inter-institutional team will continue to carry out strategic actions for the prevention of child labor and to restore the rights of minors who are in this type of condition.

