Title: Shohei Ohtani’s Early Exit Leads to Los Angeles Angels’ Sixth Straight Loss

Date: [Current Date]

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani’s night took an unfortunate turn on Friday when he allowed four earned runs on five hits before being pulled in the sixth inning, paving the way for the Houston Astros to secure a 7-5 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani (7-5) was taken out of the game after walking Corey Julks to lead off the sixth inning. Prior to his departure, Ohtani consulted with the team’s kinesiologist staff, raising concerns about a potential injury. While the Angels did not specify the nature of Ohtani’s condition, it is worth noting that he had dealt with a blister on his finger in his last start before the All-Star break and also suffered a broken nail last month.

Despite his pitching struggles, Ohtani showcased his skills at the plate with two singles. Unfortunately, his efforts were insufficient to lift the Angels, who extended their losing streak to six games, marking their longest stretch of the season. The team has now lost 10 out of their last 11 games, further adding to their woes.

Following Ohtani’s departure, reliever Jacob Webb allowed a tiebreaking two-run single to Mauricio Dubón, hailing from Honduras, and another RBI hit by José Abreu, increasing the Astros’ lead.

The Astros’ victory was secured when closer Ryan Pressly struck out Ohtani in the ninth inning, earning his 21st save of the season. Phil Maton (2-2) was credited with the win for his solid performance on the mound.

In terms of individual performances, Dubón made a significant impact for the Astros, going 5-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. Cuban player José Abreu also had an impressive game, going 4-3 with one run scored and one run produced. Meanwhile, Dominican player Jeremy Peña contributed with a run scored, although he went 4-0, and Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado had three hitless at-bats.

On the other hand, the Angels’ Venezuelans Luis Rengifo and Eduardo Escobar struggled to find rhythm at the plate, with Rengifo going 2-0 and Escobar managing a single hit with an RBI.

The Los Angeles Angels will need to regroup quickly and find a way to reverse their recent struggles as they aim to get back on track and regain momentum in the upcoming games.

