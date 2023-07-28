Disturbing Details Emerge in Trial of Wisconsin Woman Accused of Beheading and Sexually Abusing Lover’s Corpse

Headline: Wisconsin Woman Gives Disturbing Details of Beheading and Sexual Abuse in Murder Case

A shocking murder case involving a Wisconsin woman accused of beheading her lover has emerged in court proceedings. Taylor Schabusiness, a 25-year-old woman, revealed sickening details of the crime during a filmed interrogation, where she confessed to dismembering and sexually abusing the corpse of her boyfriend, Shad Thyrion, who she allegedly strangled to death with a dog collar.

In the video played to the jurors during the trial, Schabusiness calmly described the gruesome act, saying, “I was sucking and cutting at the same time. I liked it. I didn’t know what to do.” She additionally confessed that the first thing she removed was her lover’s head and that she was “very” excited to abuse his corpse.

Prosecutor’s claim that Schabusiness initially suffocated her boyfriend as foreplay but continued with the act because she “enjoyed it” and wanted to see what would happen. Detective David Graf, who interviewed her, testified that she confessed to hugging the headless body and engaging in sexual contact, even using a dildo.

The horrific crime took place in the Green Bay home that Thyrion shared with his mother. Schabusiness, after strangling him, proceeded to sexually assault and dismember his body using kitchen knives. Thyrion’s severed head and penis were later discovered by his mother in a bucket in the basement. Further investigation revealed scattered body parts, including a torso emptied of organs and a foot trapped in the thoracic cavity.

Schabusiness now faces charges of first-degree intentional manslaughter, mutilation of a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. In a previous incident, she attacked her lawyer in the midst of a court hearing, leading to her being restrained by an officer.

Brown County Circuit Judge, Thomas Walsh, ruled in March that Schabusiness was fit to stand trial. Initially, her lawyer had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on her behalf. The trial continues to unfold, and the severity of the charges against Schabusiness has shocked the community.

In a chilling reminder of the darkness that exists in the world, this case brings attention to the need for justice and the importance of understanding the complexity of the human mind.

