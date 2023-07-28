The Haapsalu branch of the Center Party supports Tanel Kiike in the election of the chairman

The chairman of the department Heikki Sool (right) said that Tanel Kiik has proven himself in his activities as a statesman whose priorities are the survival of the Estonian people, language and culture. Photo: KE

The Haapsalu branch of the Center Party supports Tanel Kiike as the next chairman of the party.

The chairman of the department, Heikki Sool, said that Tanel Kiik has proven himself in his activities as a statesman whose priorities are the survival of the Estonian people, language and culture.

Chairman of the Central Party and deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, chairman of the Läänemaa region and member of the Riigikogu Jaanus Karilaid, mayor of Rakvere Triin Varek, member of the Riigikogu Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, mayor of Jõgeva Taavi Aas, chairman of the Viljandi County and member of the Riigikogu Jaak Aab, chairman of the Viljandimaa region and member of the Riigikogu Jaak Aab from the Põlvamaa region chairman Ester Tuiksoo, secretary general of the Center Party and Riigikogu member Andre Hanimägi and Riigikogu member Enn Eesmaa.

The extraordinary congress of the Center Party will be held on September 10 in the E-Piima sports hall in Paide. The chairman of the party, members of the board of the party, members of the revision committee and the chairman of the court of honor are elected. More than 1,000 delegates are expected in Paide.