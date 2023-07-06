Djene Dakonam tackles the social

The DD21 foundation of the Togolese international Djene Dakonam was placed on the baptismal font this Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Lomé with the aim of improving the standard of living of the populations of Togo.

As a moral obligation

Djene Dakonam wants to give Togo what Togo gave him. The Togolese international presented this Wednesday the social projects that are close to his heart as part of the official launch of his DD21 foundation. “This country has given me a lot and this recognition is for life” . We must therefore work to bring happiness to populations in difficulty, himself having been saved by football “Life has given me the chance today to be an international professional footballer and being from a modest background, I have the moral obligation to return home to contribute to the well-being of vulnerable groups, especially in rural areas. » the ambition is noble and the goal is clear “improve the standard of living of the populations of the targeted villages” here is the mandate he gives himself

Causes dear to his heart

The captain of Les Eperviers has set himself a clear objective during this year. “Access to drinking water and schooling for young girls. » two projects that are very close to his heart.

The girls who, tomorrow, are called upon to bear the life and the burden of the education of their offspring must themselves be well educated. In this momentum, “the foundation wishes to set up an autonomous financial mechanism to provide assistance to families for the effective schooling of young girls; with a view to initiating the fight against extreme poverty in Togo. » Announcement Djene Dakonam

Water is life and must be accessible to everyone and everywhere on the national territory. So, ” the DD21 foundation is launching a series of projects on the development and construction of drinking water points in remote areas on Togolese territory in order to minimize and completely eradicate this scourge”. emphasizes the promoter

In concrete terms, two human-powered boreholes will be built in the Savanes region in 2023.

Three years of life and convincing results

In three years of existence before the official launch of this day, the DD21 foundation has already worked in the fight against Covid 19 by offering populations protection kits

The Foundation headed by Djene Dakonam has fully supported 45 students from three regions of Togo for three years

Funding

If the Getafe club (Spanish Liga) to which the Togolese defender belongs will bring its expertise to the training of young female footballers and coaches, the social aspect of its project is currently financed with its own funds.

as a reminder, The DD21 Foundation, which is a non-profit NGO launched by the international footballer and captain of the Sparrowhawks of Togo Djene Dakonam, works

for the public interest of the Togolese population and everywhere else for three years. It officially obtained its approval on June 13, 2023

