Djokovic takes Roland Garros, cries and admits how difficult it was

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said this Sunday that “it is not a coincidence to have won the 23 Grand Slam here in Paris” because “this tournament has always been” for him “the hardest to win”.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Djokovic in his address on the track after receiving the Musketeers Cup from the French tennis player Yannick Noah, winner on this track 40 years ago, in 1983.

the touching

“I am very proud” and it is a moment of “many emotions,” added Nole, who was wearing a tracksuit jacket on which was a number 23 in the colors of the Serbian flag.

Despite the fact that during this tournament he has had his ups and downs with part of the Parisian public, he thanked the spectators in French for having created “a special, wonderful atmosphere” and “very, very special”.

After becoming the male tennis player with the most Grand Slam victories (23, above Rafael Nadal’s 22), the French Tennis Federation presented the Serb with a small replica of the Roland Garros Cup whose plinth is engraved with the years of all his victories in the big tournaments.