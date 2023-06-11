Milan, Thuram is the target for the attack

Marcus Thuram is the great goal of the Milan for the attack. The new Rossoneri course has identified in the Frenchman the dream to reinforce the offensive department available to Pioli. Several clubs like Lilian’s son, but no one has so far managed to convince him to accept their offer. Now the Rossoneri are trying to make a high-quality duo with Leao. Thuram is just one of many names circulating right now. We also see the others.

Thuram al Milan: 60%

According to the portal Relief, il Milan he’s doing everything to engage Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is the first choice for the Rossoneri attack. Pioli also called the player personally to explain the Milan project to him. In short: the Rossoneri are playing all the cards available to sign the attacker. Next week could be the decisive one.

Scamacca to Milan: 40%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, if Thuram doesn’t arrive, Milan would slingshot up Scam. The West Ham striker is back from a dark and dark year, ended with an injury, but still managed to score 8 goals in 27 appearances, coming on several times from the bench. The Hammers could sell him on loan with the right to buy. An opportunity that the Rossoneri could exploit.

Chukwuemeka al Milan: 30%

Il Milan for the midfield he seems to have changed his focus. With Loftus-Cheek on standby, the Rossoneri have geared up Carney Chukwuemeka, midfielder born in 2003. who can leave Chelsea on loan with the right to buy. The player was already in the Rossoneri’s sights last summer, but the Blues beat them, taking him from Aston Villa. After playing just 130 minutes in the Premier League, the player looks set to leave London. Second Sky Sportsthe Rossoneri are back in charge for the player and could try to bring him to Milan a year late.

Lukebakio to Milan: 30%

Another new name recently joined the Milan is that of Dodi Lukebakio, right winger of Hertha Berlin. Despite his club’s disastrous season, the striker scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga, making him one of his best. Hertha’s relegation favors his farewell to the club. According to the Belgian press, the forward is also of interest to Inter and could leave for around 10 million euros, an absolutely affordable figure for someone born in 1997.

Laporte to Milan: 10%

From Spain they claim that the Milan is strongly interested in Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman of Basque origins was put on the market by Guardiola and could leave in the face of the right offer. Among the clubs interested in the centre-back there would also be Aston Villa which, with Emery, intends to enter permanently among the elite of English football. At the moment Laporte does not represent a priority for the Rossoneri management, but he could make a comeback later.

David Luciani