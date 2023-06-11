Eva Kaili returns to the Chamber, the lawyer’s announcement: “Tomorrow she will be in the European Parliament”

BRUSSELS. Eva Kaili returns to the Chamber. Not that of the Court, but that of the European Parliament. The Greek MEP was arrested last December 9 by the Belgian federal police following the investigation known as Qatargate, and which allegedly saw favors capable of influencing the decision-making process of MEPs. Kaili was first placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, then obtained full release on May 25 and tomorrow she will be able to take up the work of the community institution meeting in Strasbourg in plenary session. This was announced by Sven Mary and Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, the lawyers of the European deputy. An announced return to normality, because on May 27, immediately after full freedom, the same lawyers had announced the resumption of parliamentary functions.

The decision is therefore not surprising. Also because the rules of the EU Parliament provide that a European deputy remains so even in the event of an investigation. In the absence of convictions – and this is the case, at the moment, for Kaili – or of specific decisions by the Member States in which the members of the Eurochamber have been elected, the role does not lapse. In the case in question, Greece has not yet notified any decision which determines the end of her mandate, and therefore Kaili, who continues to declare herself innocent and unrelated to the accusations, maintains her position and can therefore resume her functions, however changed .

Kaili, 44, following the investigation into her, not only had her parliamentary immunity revoked. She was deprived of the role of vice president of the institution and expelled from the group of social democrats (S & D). You will therefore settle among the non-members, as an independent. The loss of the group led to her exclusion from the Industry commission, and her activity is therefore reduced. But she, in any case, takes her back, with the possibility of speaking in the Chamber and voting. The Belgian authorities have clarified that for the moment, given that the investigation is still ongoing, you Kaili will be able to go to Strasbourg only for your activities as MEP. Because, according to the rules, when parliamentary immunity is waived, the way in which the function can be performed is decided by the judge.

Kaili’s return to the benches of the European Parliament follows that of Marc Tarabella, a member of the Belgian socialists, who was also arrested in the context of the same investigation. Even for him, given the absence of convictions and no communication produced by the national authorities, there remains the possibility of resuming his duties. Tarabella took them both. From 24 May he returned to his seat in the EU Parliament’s Fisheries commission and, from the following day, he resumed his role as mayor of Anthisnes, a town of just over 4 thousand inhabitants in the province of Liège.