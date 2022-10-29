Listen to the audio version of the article

There will still be a year to send the application and pay the amounts of the Research and Development Bonus that have been used in debt or by mistake to the State. The deadline, set for the end of the month, will be postponed by one year to October 31, 2023. The Ministry of Economy, led by Giancarlo Giorgetti has in fact completed the investigation and sent an amendment to parliament that will be included in the aid decree ter.

In the Chamber at Montecitorio on 8 November

Approximately 250 amendments to the Aid Decree ter have been deposited in the Special Committee of the Chamber. The proposed changes are mostly headed by the opposition forces and will be voted on from mid-next week, when the executive could also come forward with its own correction to the text. The provision with further urgent measures in the field of national energy policy, business productivity, social policies and for the implementation of the Pnrr will be discussed by the Chamber of Deputies from the afternoon of November 8 (it is awaited by the Senate and must be converted into law by 22). The decree will also include the intervention that extends the cut in excise duties and VAT on fuels until November 18.

We Moderates towards withdrawing amendments

Within the deadline, the Democratic Party filed 70 amendments; 62 come from Us Moderati; 45 from M5S; 30 are from the Left and the Greens; 21 are those of minorities; 17 come from the Third Pole; 12 from Più Europa. No amendments at the moment by the government which can still file them at any time. And the Noi moderati group would be oriented to the withdrawal of its members since the majority is in fact clearly oriented not to propose changes to the groups to favor a more rapid examination of the provision.

Pella: climate of great collaboration

The president of the special commission, Roberto Pella, convened a commission bureau for Monday mid-morning in which – he explains – once the amendments have been screened, “I will ask the groups to reduce the number in order to concentrate on the in-depth examination of specific issues. but at the same time hold a debate within a reasonable time in order to be able to arrive in the Chamber on 8 November as established by the conference of group leaders ”. The climate “after all is one of great collaboration and these are measures launched by the previous government and strongly expected by citizens and businesses and I think it is right to arrive at giving answers quickly”.

Pd: expand social bonus and tax credit for the whole of 2022

Increase the number of families who can enjoy the benefits of the social bonus and extend the possibility for companies to take advantage of the tax credit to face the increase in energy costs throughout 2022. These are some of the objectives of the Group of the Democratic Party through the presentation of the amendments to the Dl aid ter. In particular, families are expected to raise the Isee ceiling to take advantage of the social bonus. Furthermore, “we address the issue of extra profits by proposing an extension of the period from April to October 2023 in which to intervene on them, also by raising the rate from 25 percent to 50 percent”. Another theme, among others, at the center of the initiative of the Pd group is “support for local authorities to deal with the deadlines and emergencies of this very complicated phase”.