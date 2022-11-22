From 12 to 23 o’clock on November 22, Hangzhou added 15 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 2 cases were detected by community screening, 5 cases were detected by checkpoint interception, and 8 cases were detected by centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: Close contact with asymptomatic infected person 26 was reported on November 20, and was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was reported on November 21, and it was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 16: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, who were found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 17: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 16 was reported on November 20, and it was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 18: Persons returning to Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 19: People who returned to Hangzhou from outside the province. The current address is Building 1, Light Luxury Apartment, Jiuding Building, Binjiang District. It was discovered by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 20: truck driver from other provinces, found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 21: Close contact with asymptomatic infected person 15 was reported on November 20, and was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 22: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 3 was reported on November 20, and it was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 23: people who returned to Hangzhou from outside the province, close contacts with cases from other provinces, the current address is Building 30, South District, Xinhong Garden, Xihu District, and they were found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 24: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 14 was reported on November 20, and it was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 25: truck driver from other provinces, intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected persons 26-28: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 20: Orange Hotel (Hangzhou Normal University Store in Hangzhou Future Sci-tech City), G37 (Car 08), Hangzhou Kangde Industrial Co., Ltd., Forte One Center.

November 21: Flight 9C7087, Metro Line 19 (Xiaoshan International Airport Station-Shentangqiao Station) transfer to Metro Line 2 (Shentangqiao Station-Wulinmen Station), Orange Hotel (Wulinmen Subway Station), G191 (Compartment 03), Flight MF8176, Xizi Hot Pot Banquet (Qianjiang Xincheng Branch), Sheraton Hangzhou Binjiang Hotel, All Seasons Hotel (Jiangnan Avenue Branch), Building 3, Letong Science and Technology Park, Hangzhou Chenye Textile Co., Ltd., Banshan Toll Station (North of Hangzhou Ring Expressway), Chongxian Toll Station (Exit of S13 Lianhang Expressway), Nanzhuangdou Toll Station, Fuyang Liyueting Hotel.

November 22: Lawson Convenience Store (Store 4, Stadium Road), Orange Hotel (Wulinmen Subway Station Store), Sheraton Hangzhou Binjiang Hotel, Xiaoshan East Toll Station (Exit of G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway), G7319 (Car 06) , Subway Line 4 (East Railway Station-Jingfang Station), Chen Ba Liang Mianjia (Jingfang Subway Store), Hangzhou Qianjiang New City Qingchun Square Atour Hotel, Hangzhou Boke Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Fuyang Fuyang Yueting Hotel.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.