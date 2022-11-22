In order to give concrete support to its people in tackling the price increases in progress, Intesa Sanpaolo will provide, with the month of December, the one-off disbursement of 500 euros requested by the trade unions. The announcement takes place in advance of the conclusion of the negotiation, still in progress, concerning the new working methods for smart working, flexible working hours and short weeks. The measure affects 70,000 people working in Italy, excluding management.

The disbursement is now communicated to allow the inclusion of the sums within the fringe benefit limit raised by the Decree-Law of 18 November 2022, n. 176 cd. Decree Aiuti quater, published in the Official Gazette on 18 November 2022 and give colleagues the opportunity to self-certify that they have incurred the expenses for the payment of domestic utilities for consumption in 2022 and within the terms of the tax adjustment.

The one-off disbursement of 500 euros also for smart working adds to the decision, taken in July on the occasion of the half-yearly results, to disburse an extraordinary 500 euros, by way of donation, in favor of the people of the Group in Italy and all abroad, for a total of 1,000 euros net. The first of the two measures had a value of 50 million euro, the current one of around 37 million euro, for a total intervention in favor of the people of the Group of 87 million euro.

Intesa Sanpaolo, on the strength of the solidity that makes it one of the leading European banks, has intervened in the last two years with extraordinary support measures, including the donation of 100 million euros to Italian healthcare to fight the pandemic. During 2022, the Bank carried out extraordinary initiatives in favor of the colleagues of the subsidiary Pravex in Ukraine and of the Ukrainian population affected by the conflict.

Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, comments: “In a complex phase with the rise in inflation that continues to affect spending capacity, we are renewing our attention and closeness to our people in a concrete way. Intesa Sanpaolo has its vital center – from which the impetus for growth, the drive towards innovation, the sensitivity for solidarity projects are born – in the people of the Group. Our leadership is built on their professionalism and expertise”.