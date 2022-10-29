The Spanish striker has already scored for the grenade at the Olimpico last season. While the ex-Venice exterior can enter the club’s history …

Betting drafting

Lazio continues to win in Europe too: Mydtjylland beaten 2-1 at the Olimpico. The championship returns on Sunday and Sarri’s team hosts Salernitana, kick-off at 6 pm Nicola’s men overcame Spezia 1-0 last day.

Lazio-Salernitana, what you need to know

The tip: 1 + No Gol — Lazio want to keep winning. Challenging the Biancocelesti at the Olimpico is always complicated, especially for the good time they are experiencing. The defense holds up well and the attack is not suffering from the absence of Immobile. That’s why a good chance could be the sign 1 combined with the No Gol: 2.70 the proposal of Goldbet and Better, 2.62 that of Bet365.

How they arrive — Lazio is the team that has not conceded a goal (six) in the top five European leagues in several consecutive games: Sarri’s team is only one game away from equaling the club’s historic record of seven clean sheets in Serie A, won between February and March 1998 with Sven-Göran Eriksson on the bench. Felipe Anderson and his teammates recorded the second best start in the league in the three-point era (24, as in 2002/03 and fewer than the 28 collected in the first 11 of 2017/18). They have also conceded only five goals, the best result in the first eleven games since 1973/74: the season in which the club won their first championship. See also Insider?The finance minister of the Japanese Olympic Committee who committed suicide is suspected of exposing the Tokyo Olympics

Only Napoli (zero) have lost fewer games than Lazio (their only knockout against Spalletti’s team) from the beginning of May to today in Serie A: in the last 15 league games there have been nine wins, five draws and only one defeat. Salernitana’s performance is different at home (10 points won) and away (only three): the grenades have lost without scoring the last two games away from Arechi and have not collected three knockouts in a row without scoring away from home since November 1998 .

Statistics and precedents — No draw in the previous six in Serie A between Lazio and Salernitana: four Biancocelesti wins and two grenades, the last one dated 1 November 1998 (1-0, German goal). The biancocelesti have won the three matches at the Olimpico in the league, always scoring at least three goals. The last challenge ended 3-0: goals from Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto.

The point about odds — Lazio are definitely favorites for bookmakers: the 1 mark is rated 1.50 by Novibet, Netbet and Sisal. The eventual success of Salernitana is listed at 6.55 on Planetwin, 6.50 for Snai and Leovegas. While the X remains at 4.60 according to Betfair, Netbet and Novibet. The Biancocelesti have scored 23 goals in 11 games, Over 2.5 is still a good opportunity: Bet365 offers 1.66, 1.58 on 888Sport and Leovegas.

In eight out of eleven matches, Sarri’s team broke the deadlock first: this eventuality is rated 1.42 for Sisal, 1.33 according to Bet365 and Leovegas. So far Felipe Anderson and his teammates have scored eleven goals in the first half, six of which were scored by the grenade. Over 1.5 in the first 45 ‘has a good odds: 2.40 on Betfair, 2.30 for Sisal and 888Sport. In five matches, Lazio have won both first and second half: a chance that for the Olimpico match is valued 3.70 by the bookies. See also Here are the ten richest athletes participating in the Olympic Games

The markers — Pedro scored last year at the Olimpico against Salernitana. This season he has two goals in the league, but he has never scored starting from the start. Sunday will be on the field from 1 ‘, the Spanish scorer at any time of the match is proposed 2.45. Mazzocchi has already scored two goals in Serie A and could become the first Salernitana defender to score at least three league goals after Salvatore Fresi, who succeeded in 1998/99. A network of the former Venice is worth even 20.

Probable formations — In Lazio Milinkovic-Savic could rest and give way to Vecino. Still Casale next to Romagnoli. Dia is not doing well and could be replaced by Piatek. The Norwegian Bohinen should start again from the bench.

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Luis Alberto, Cataldi, Vecino; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni.

Salerno (3-5-2): Sepe; Gyomber, Daniliuc, Fazio; Candreva, L. Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Vilhena, Mazzocchi; Piatek, Bonazzoli.