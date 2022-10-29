Source title: Pursue Technology: Continue to Build Core Technology Innovative Products to Help a Better Life

With the popularization of artificial intelligence technology in daily life, the smart home industry has entered an explosive period. Modern people's requirements for automation and intelligence of household products are gradually increasing, and high-quality products have become the objects favored by consumers and the rigid needs of a better life. In the smart home appliance track, new players are constantly entering the game, injecting new vitality into the industry as a "dark horse". Among them, ZMI Technology is such a company. Since its establishment, it has continuously improved its technical hard power and brought high-tech innovative products to users, which has been welcomed by the majority of consumers. Since its establishment, ZMI Technology has always been committed to the exploration, innovation and pioneering leadership in the field of intelligent cleaning, and has made breakthroughs and progress in many technical fields, especially in the key core technology – high-speed motor technology. ZMI Technology has been established since 2017. Since then, he has devoted himself to research and broke through the 100,000 rpm mark of high-speed motors "stuck" by foreign companies, and this is also the starting point for the pursuit of independent innovation in science and technology. Since then, the pursuit of technology has continued to make efforts, breaking through many obstacles, and the motor speed has increased to 125,000 rpm, and then to 150,000 rpm and 160,000 rpm, constantly breaking new records for the speed of mass-produced high-speed digital motors. As the core technology of many products and fields, high-speed digital motor technology can continue to effectively expand the category track. In September 2020, Zimmer Technology released a wireless vacuum cleaner equipped with a high-speed motor of 150,000 rpm – Zimmer Technology's new generation of V12 wireless vacuum cleaner; in 2022, Zimmer Technology launched a high-speed hair dryer with hair care essence, equipped with the first 130,000 RPM The high-speed brushless motor per minute has greatly improved the consumer experience and brought a technological revolution in the hair dryer industry. In addition, in the aspects of VSLAM intelligent algorithm, multi-cone cyclone separation, fluid mechanics and robot control, the pursuit of technology has also made unremitting research, and has obtained a series of authorized patents in many fields and is in a leading position. According to public data, as of the end of October 2022, ZMI Technology has applied for 2,014 patents at home and abroad, including 544 inventions, 146 PCT patents, and 1,445 authorized patents. It is worth mentioning that ZMI Technology and Dyson have had several lawsuits against patent infringement at home and abroad, and Dyson has not won the final victory in the case. Recently, with its outstanding R&D innovation and intellectual property management capabilities, ZMI Technology has been awarded the title of "National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise" by the State Intellectual Property Office. Relying on many innovative technologies, Chasing Technology has continuously updated and iterated many product lines such as sweepers, vacuum cleaners, and hair dryers, and has launched a series of high-quality products, which have been recognized by consumers. As an innovative technology company with "geek" genes, Chasing Technology will continue to adhere to technological innovation in the future, drive high-quality development with intelligent manufacturing and innovative R&D capabilities, and transform more scientific and technological achievements into productivity and high-quality products. Overweight "Made in China" to help consumers live a better life.

