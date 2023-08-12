Do political strategies work?

Campaign without strategy does NOT work. The campaigns are mounted and they think of a plan to win. Plans have several elements. Appealing to examples of nature, the air is social networks and the media. The land would be the political structures, money and time.

The strategy looks for ways to move the fiber of emotions. If a campaign stays rational, it will most likely lose. All over the world people vote passionately.

Money and strategic content are key ingredients of the air. Money because it is time to generate, produce and advertise content. The land does not work without structures. They move the machinery, represent short-term commitments, campaign support for other corporations and future “favors”.

Obviously the role of the candidate or live product is key. The applicant has to be a good “actor”, follow the script being consistent with his speech and behavior. Candidates must prepare for the spaces they are going to face, get money for the campaign and of course votes, not just yours. As in any work, if that “actor” does not have blood running through his veins, he will not arouse emotions in his constituents. Of candidates prepared but cold, frugal or false, the pavilion of electoral burns is plagued. They are what we call bad products.

Time is determining. As with any product, the voter first recognizes, then considers and finally “buys”. There are a little less than 80 days left until the polls open. How many campaigns actually have the elements that are needed to win?

