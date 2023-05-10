Do you want to be part of the largest team of bird watchers in the world? – news

The CRC is inviting the Global Big Day, an annual event, to enjoy the biodiversity of Cauca, the great experience is on May 13.

Within the framework of World Migratory Bird Day, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca invites experts and fans to participate in the largest bird watching in the world, Global Big Day 2023. The exciting sighting will take place held on May 13, 2023, being an opportunity for those who wish to explore the incredible biodiversity of Cauca.

The Global Big Day is an annual event that is celebrated around the world with the aim of counting the largest number of bird species in a single day. The CRC is committed to the conservation of the fauna and flora of the Cauca region, considering that bird watching is an important tool to monitor the state of biodiversity and ecosystems in the region.

The department of Cauca stands out for its wide diversity of bird species, which is why in 2022, it stood out at register more than 533 species, which allowed him to position himself in one of the best bird registration positions. This event has been consolidated as an important strategy for the conservation and construction of an environmental and sustainable Cauca.

To promote participation in the Global Big Day, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC), has planned various activities, among them, the preparation conference in which adventurism issues in Cauca were addressed, instructions for birding and climbing the data appropriately to the eBird platform.

The general director of the CRC, Yesid González Duque, highlighted the importance of this event. “As an environmental authority, we are proud to highlight the natural wealth of Cauca in terms of bird biodiversity that is recognized worldwide today. It is important to mention that in the Corporation we have developed significant efforts in the conservation and preservation of natural habitats, executing projects of great impact for the benefit of wild flora and fauna. We invite the community to join in this conservation effort and participate in this important bird registration event in our department. Let’s unite in this important work of conservation and protection of our birds and their natural habitat!, said the manager.