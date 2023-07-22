Doctor killed in attack at psychiatric center in Copenhagen

One person had succumbed to the stab wounds he had suffered, the police in the west of the Danish capital said on Friday evening. It was a doctor from the facility, as became known on Saturday at a detention hearing against the 41-year-old perpetrator.

The man pleaded guilty to murder and serious bodily harm, as reported by the Danish news agency Ritzau. He was held in custody by a magistrate until August 16.

The knife attack occurred on Friday in the Copenhagen suburb of Glostrup. Just under half an hour after the crime, the police arrested the 41-year-old, who was a patient at the facility. According to Ritzau, the man stated in court that he had intended the woman to die. So she was his psychiatrist. A second seriously injured person, a man, continued to be treated in hospital, while another woman was discharged from hospital with minor injuries.

