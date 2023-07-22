Memory and concentration problems? The cause could be this deficiency: how to regain attention with the right foods

When deficiencies are determined, the body can also react in an important way, causing very strong symptoms.

Memory loss, actual mental voids e concentration problems are quite common problems, not necessarily connected only in old age. In fact, this condition does not only occur when a threshold has been crossed and, therefore, one is no longer mentally fresh, but can also occur when there is a specific deficiency. In this case, of course, it is important, however, to consult with your doctor.

While this manifestation in an elderly person may be relatively normal, in a young person it is not at all. This means that it is necessary to intervene through nutrition or the integration of specific substances.

Memory and concentration problems: what to eat

Then investigate the cause it is important to understand if something is missing from the diet and if there is a deficiency that needs to be supplemented on a nutritional level. These symptoms are specifically given by flavonoids, which can be included in a properly developed diet. These are the basis of phenolic compounds that are part of the plant world. So they are found in fruit, vegetables, seeds but also in red wine.

Specifically there are:

Flavonols found in vegetables (onions, tomatoes, lettuce) and fruits (apples, pears, bananas) or in cocoa, tea and red wineFlavoni found in citrus fruits, red peppers, mint and other herbsisoflavones which are present in legumes and soybeansAnthocyanins present in some fruits and cocoa

As reported by the Ministry of Health, these foods are essential because they allow the body to counteract free radicals or those that are responsible for those signs of aging that appear progressively. They also help maintain optimal circulation, protect blood vessels, strengthen the immune system and, of course, the liver. They also prevent heart disease, promote the loss of visceral fat and have antibacterial properties.

Studies have shown not only how much flavonoids are essential for adults but also for the elderly. In a group of 3500 elderly people, it was enough to give a supplement of this type for a prolonged period of time to notice immediate differences in more than a third of the subjects indicated. The average, for memory, increased from 10% to 16% in those who followed a healthy diet with the addition of flavonoids, with repercussions not only in the short term but in the long term, in fact the tests were repeated even after three years and the situation had always improved.

So it is essential follow a healthy and balanced diet which is accompanied by a great availability of these substances, in particular fruit and vegetables, at least five times a day, as indicated by the WHO.

