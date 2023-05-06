Doctors reveal that Rodolfo Hernández has a colon tumor

In the last few minutes, a medical report revealed the reason why the former mayor of Bucaramanga, Rodolfo Hernández, has been under medical supervision for several days.

The reason was revealed by Jonathan Cáceres Prada, medical director of the International Hospital of Colombia (HIC), who reported that he also former presidential candidate has a right colon tumor.

Until now, this has been revealed by the tests that have been carried out since his hospitalization, however, It is still unknown if it is a malignant or benign mass, so Hernández will have to undergo several tests. and treatments in order to determine the procedure that should be given to the former mayor.

“Currently the engineer is in good general health conditions, under the supervision of our specialized medical team, who will carry out the necessary complementary tests,” the clinic statement said.

Likewise, the health entity asks that the privacy of the patient be respected, for which reason it will be reporting on the progress in the state of health of the former candidate as Hernández and his family agree.