Serie A clear on Saturday night? The announcement of the new TV rights

The most varied Serie A call ever, with the debut of the possibility of a free-to-air match which would be broadcast on Saturday nights. For the sale of the national TV rights of the next cycle, starting from 2024-25 season, the league presented eight packages to the clubs in the assembly opened by applause ad Aurelio De Laurentiis for the Scudetto won by Napoli. One formula provides for the sale of the entire product to as many operators as possible, therefore in total sharing. The other schemes calibrate various levels of exclusivity in the number of races each day that can be purchased by two broadcasters: from nine to the first bidder and one to the second, to eight and two, and so on. In one of these combinations, the free-to-air transmission of the Saturday evening match is planned for the first time exclusively. Each package is modulated in three, four or five years of duration, as permitted by the amendment to the Melandri Law. The announcement was not approved due to the need to change the statute to collectively sell the archival rights as well (expected 50-60 million more from this novelty). The green light should come on at the next meeting, which has been set for May 16.