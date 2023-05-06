F1: Verstappen dominates free practice in Miami ahead of the Ferraris

World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) leads the first day of free practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Fourth in the first session,

he recovered in the second to finish with a time of 1’27″930. Behind him are the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz (1’28″315) and Charles Leclerc (1’28″398), who finished the session in advance after hitting the barriers with his car. Fourth Perez (Red Bull) with 1’28″419, fifth Alonso (Aston Martin) with 1’28″660.

