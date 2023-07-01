Milan Lola Smiljanić conference about Zvezda finished career | Sports

After a long and successful career, Milan Smiljanić, Partizan’s last midfielder in three terms, ended his career and moved into coaching.

The playing career of Milan “Lola” Smiljanić (36) is over! The former Partizan football player decided to put an end to one chapter and immediately open a new one – in the same place. After winning placement in the First League of Serbia with the OFK Belgrade team, in which he played for the last six months, the former black and white midfielder will become an assistant in the coaching staff of the team from Karaburma.

OFK Belgrade announced this decision on its official channels, with confirmation that it will Smiljanić to begin his coaching mandate at the club immediately for which he played the last matches at the professional level. “Romanticari” will gather today to start preparations before the season in PLS, and now “Lola” will command her teammates in training.



THREE TITLES WITH THE PARTISAN AND A STATEMENT EVERY UNDERTAKER REMEMBERS: Now it’s over – “Lola” Smiljanić is a PENSIONER!

Smiljanić was born in Kalmar, Sweden, where his father Branko played football, but since returning to Serbia, he has been studying football in the Partizan jersey. For 13 years, he was a pupil of the black and white team, then two more seasons in his first term with the senior team, and later on two more occasions. When he was not in Humska, Milan played for Espanyol, Sporting Gihon, Gencherbirligi, Maccabi from Netanya, Pert Glory, Hapoel Ashkelon and finally the Sailor from Bar.

He played as many as 28 matches for the young national team of Serbia and was a senior national team member six times, and he won the only trophies in his career as a football player of the team from Humska. He was the champion three times, the winner of the Serbian Cup two more times, and was a favorite of the fans because of his merciless fight and statements in which he did not spare his rivals.

The conference after the match with Crvena zvezda, in which Milan Smiljanić did not spare his biggest rival, is still remembered, which was met with approval by Partizan fans. “I think that, well, we closed this stadium and everything here. We showed who we are and what we are, that we have character, that we have a heart that we left on the field. Let Crvena Zvezda win the title now if they want, if they are not ashamed, of course. What would they be ashamed of? Because it should have been 0:9. I think we showed everyone that we are the right team, with the right coach, with the right leadership. 4:2 and luck, great luck on the side of Red Star”, said Milan Smiljanić after the 128th derby.

It was during the 2006/07 season, in which we saw as many as four championship clashes between the biggest Serbian clubs. In the autumn part of the season, it was 0:0 at the Partizan stadium, and the first spring clash took place at the Zvezde stadium. This is exactly the aforementioned match in which the guests are over Miloš Mihajlov, Branimir Bajić, Nebojša Marinković and Žarko Lazetić reached victory. The failure of the Red Stars was partially alleviated Segundo Kastilljo and Igor Burzanovića, but it was a weak consolation in those trenches… Zvezda needed something more, so in the second part of the championship – when the table was divided and the playoffs began – they defeated Partizan twice. At home with a goal Milan Purovićand on the road with the goals of Burzanović and Nenada Milijaš from the white point. At the end of the championship, Zvezda was 17 points ahead of Partizan. This is how OFK Belgrade announced about Smiljanić:

Source: Courier

