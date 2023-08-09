“Doing open government: pilot projects compared”: Talamo intervenes at the talk

On 26 July Sergio Talamo, director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations, spoke in a talk on the project “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration”, promoted by the Department of Public Administration and implemented by Formez, which has the The goal is to support the diffusion of the Open Government model and principles in public administrations.

“The DFP’s investment in this issue is stable and not occasional,” he said Thalamus. “Open government is not a blaze, but a change of mentality. And on this, Formez expresses professionalism that is a guarantee of quality and continuity. In the context of open government, the paradox according to which the ‘law does not dictate the law’ can be expressed: we know that for decree 80 of 2021 on the PIAO it is necessary to unify certain topics in a single programming”.

“The same law, however – continued Talamo – also takes into account the impact on users. Ḗ a way of working that must involve relationships with users, evaluating their impacts and keeping their feedback in mind. PIAO and transparency are some of the examples for doing what we are doing today in this virtual room, i.e. comparing and evaluating feedback. We have used digital, we have not considered it a goal but a tool to implement communication activities, accountability: in the absence of all this, open government becomes only a wish. Wanting to quote Charlie Chaplin – concluded the director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations of Formez PA -, goodness and kindness are requisites of open government and the starting point for a rewarding and fascinating journey”.

The Department of Civil Service was represented by DG IUSC Sauro Angeletti. “We believe in this project because we see it as the embodiment of something that otherwise risks remaining abstract.

We also want to boost its continuity. We have given importance to pilot experiences: on the other hand, the Pnrr aims at social cohesion through territorial cohesion, digitization, inclusion in decision-making processes, and gives particular recognition to Open Government policies, which represent an enabling challenge for administrations .

With Formez – concluded Angeletti – we have implemented the open government portal OpenGov, strengthening the communication and open government culture of the pilot projects”.

