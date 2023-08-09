Home » Salzburg signs 17-year-old talent – ​​sport.ORF.at
Sports

Salzburg signs 17-year-old talent – ​​sport.ORF.at

by admin
Salzburg signs 17-year-old talent – ​​sport.ORF.at

Red Bull Salzburg has got the next up-and-coming talent. Austria’s series champion hired 17-year-old Elione Fernandes-Neto. The midfielder was bought by Fortuna Düsseldorf for a reported three million euros and received a contract until June 2026.

The German, who is initially playing for the Liefering cooperation club, played 13 games in the second German division last season.

See also  Farewell to Luisito Suarez, symbol of the great Inter-Corriere TV

You may also like

Massimo Coda, the category player – Sportellate

AC Milan Triumphs Over Monza in Berlusconi Cup...

Freed for both Maguire and Manchester United. Stopper...

2,000 steps a day are enough to feel...

bonuses for female football players on the rise,...

Steve Kerr: Paolo Banchero will also play as...

Hope with warning, Vindahl quickly scored

Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the...

the removal of the writing on the pediment...

Mushroom seventh in combined competition after bouldering

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy