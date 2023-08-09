Salzburg signs 17-year-old talent – ​​sport.ORF.at

Red Bull Salzburg has got the next up-and-coming talent. Austria’s series champion hired 17-year-old Elione Fernandes-Neto. The midfielder was bought by Fortuna Düsseldorf for a reported three million euros and received a contract until June 2026.

OFFICIAL: FC Red Bull Salzburg sign Elione Fernandes-Neto! ✍️

The 17-year-old German midfielder comes from @f95signs a contract until June 30, 2026 and will initially be used as a cooperation player at FC Liefering. pic.twitter.com/CaaBgKLdHP — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) 9. August 2023

The German, who is initially playing for the Liefering cooperation club, played 13 games in the second German division last season.

