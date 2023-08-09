Start the Dreambeach 2023

The most important event with electronic music in the South of Spain opens its doors today with a warm-up day in the camping area for the start of the program of performances at the concert venue.

Thursday, August 10, marks the passage to the Dreambeach venue, a day where two of the most spectacular stages of the festival will be activated, Dreams Tent and MainStage. This first evening has a very clear headliner; the return of Armin van Buuren together with the combo formed by Abel Ramos & Albert Neve. The Prodigy, Code Black o Brennan Heartor essential in the scene as Dj Nanoor the jienense B Jonesthe first national artist to go through the Tomorrowland mainstage had to be in Villaricos this summer, where she also repeats for the second consecutive year.

Special mention for the artist from Madrid james de torresor female techno by international artists such as Sarah Landry or wool from A Coruña Barbara Lakewhich will go through MainStage.

The poster for this ninth edition, as always, brings big international names to the coast of Almería, but also giving a space of relevance to the national and local scene. An edition that returns to the month of August to warm up even more this summer of 2023

