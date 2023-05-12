Dolce and Gabbana in Puglia, event in Ostuni on July 10 – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – OSTUNI, MAY 12 – From Castel Del Monte to the ‘white’ of the historic center of Ostuni. From Gucci to Dolce&Gabbana. Also for the summer of 2023, as happened last year with Gucci, high fashion chooses Puglia to present some of its most important collections. In fact, the historic center of the White City will host one of the Dolce&Gabbana events in Valle D’Itria from 7 to 11 July. In particular, this location has been identified for the appointment of 10 July. This is confirmed by a resolution approved by the extraordinary commission today at the helm of the Municipality of Ostuni with which the “‘Presentation of the Alta Sartoria Collection’ event of Dolce & Gabbana srl, a leading international company in the fashion field, is approved”.



The Ostuni event, the Municipality informs, is expected to attend, by exclusive invitation, more than six hundred guests from all over the world, as well as local institutions and more than fifty journalists belonging to the most important international newspapers.



The July appointments in Valle D’Itria will characterize the new stage of the ideal ‘Grand Tour of Italy’ that Dolce&Gabbana has undertaken since 2012, the year of the presentation of the first Alta Moda Collection in Taormina. (HANDLE).

