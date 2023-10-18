Dominican Authorities Intercept Cocaine-filled Key Chains Bound for United States

Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Ministry made a significant seizure as they intercepted 36 key chains filled with cocaine that were destined for the United States. This latest incident is part of an ongoing modality of drug trafficking that authorities have been closely monitoring for several months.

The DNCD agents took immediate action when they received information that led them to an international shipping company located in the National District. Upon examination, they discovered suspicious substances concealed inside a brown box, tightly wrapped in adhesive tape.

Following instructions from the prosecutor, the package was carefully opened, revealing numerous keychains designed in the shape of drums, bats, and baseballs. Shockingly, it was found that 36 of these innocent-looking crafts contained over half a kilogram of cocaine, with a preliminary weight of 510 grams.

According to the manifest accompanying the package, it was sent by an individual residing in the Mendoza sector, in Santo Domingo Este. The intended recipient was a woman with an address in Lynn, Massachusetts, Boston.

The Public Ministry and the DNCD have intensified investigations concerning this thwarted shipment of cocaine cleverly hidden within keychains. This creative modality aims to exploit the Dominican authorities’ security measures and controls, but thanks to the diligence of the agents, it was promptly halted.

Authorities suspect that this discovery is just the tip of the iceberg, with drug traffickers continuously devising new methods to evade detection. The DNCD and other law enforcement agencies remain vigilant and are determined to dismantle these criminal networks operating within the country.

This latest interception serves as a reminder of the relentless efforts required to combat the drug trade and protect communities from the devastating consequences of addiction. The cooperation between the DNCD and the Public Ministry highlights the commitment of both organizations to effectively tackle this grave issue.

The investigation into the origin of the drugs, the individuals involved, and their networks is still ongoing. The DNCD and the Public Ministry will continue their collaborative efforts to bring those responsible to justice and disrupt any future attempts to smuggle drugs into the United States.

Authorities encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may be connected to drug trafficking. Together, we can work towards creating safer communities and ensuring that the menace of drugs is effectively eradicated.

Share this: Facebook

X

