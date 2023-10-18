National Food Crisis Response Plans (PNR)

Sub-regional stakeholders meet in Ouagadougou to assess the effectiveness of initiatives

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, October 18, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The opening ceremony was chaired on October 17, 2023 by Kako NUBUKPO, Commissioner in charge of the Department of Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment, in the presence of the Director General of the AGRHYMET Regional Center Mahamoudou HAMADOUN and the representative of USAID, leader of CILSS partners, Halima OUATTARA.

This meeting aims to contribute to improving the effectiveness of responses to food crises. During their work, the participants will take stock of the implementation of said plans. They will also define a roadmap for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of these responses.

In his welcome speech, the Director General of the AGRHYMET Regional Center returned to the context of food security in the sub-region with “ more than 41 million people affected by food and nutritional insecurity. » For him, this workshop must offer “ strategic orientations to reform the approach to response actions “. Mahalmoudou HAMADOUN also called for a “ paradigm shift to make Sahelian and West African communities more resilient to food and nutritional insecurity. »

For his part, Commissioner NUBUKPO welcomed the meetings dedicated to the Prevention and Management of Food Crises (PREGEC) system which are levers to reverse the trend of deterioration of the food and nutritional situation in the sub-region. He recalled the “ added value of the unique regional approach which creates a synergy of efforts to multiply the effects ». « It is the achievements and changes induced by these Plans through the improvement of the status of beneficiaries which will prove the effectiveness of emergency interventions, hence the importance of the analyzes which will be carried out during this meeting. “, he concluded.

Around forty participants are taking part in this meeting which ends on October 19, 2023. The conclusions will be used to feed into the next meetings of the Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA) and the High Level Committee on Food and Nutritional Security.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for UEMOA.

The post Plans Nationaux de Reponses aux crises alimentaires (PNR) appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Facebook

X

