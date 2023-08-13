Dominican First Lady Raquel Arbaje Breaks Toe During Work Schedule in New York

Dominican First Lady Raquel Arbaje Suffers Broken Toe During Work Schedule in New York City

New York City, United States – Dominican First Lady Raquel Arbaje suffered a broken toe on her foot this Saturday while fulfilling a work schedule with President Luis Abinader. The incident occurred during an act of handing over the keys, which is part of the “Happy Family National Housing Plan” launched by the Government for Dominicans residing in the US.

Arbaje revealed the unfortunate accident, explaining that it was caused by a small trip she experienced after getting out of the bathtub at the hotel where she is currently staying. Despite the injury, she continued with her commitments and, with a brave face, carried out her duties alongside President Abinader.

President Abinader, during his stay in New York City, participated in various events. He attended an award ceremony for INDEX in the Student Hall of Columbia University, where he was recognized for his achievements. The president also received recognition from active and retired police officers at the Columbia University Alumni Hall.

On Sunday, President Abinader is scheduled to meet with the community at the Hudson Restaurant, in a gathering coordinated by Congressman Adriano Espaillat. This will provide an opportunity for community members to engage with the president and discuss topics of importance to the Dominican diaspora.

Furthermore, at 1:00 in the afternoon, President Abinader will participate in the Dominican Parade in Manhattan, becoming the first Dominican president to take part in this prominent activity. The parade is considered the most important event organized by the Dominican diaspora and serves as a celebration of Dominican culture, heritage, and contributions to society.

Despite her broken toe, Raquel Arbaje’s dedication and commitment to her role as the first lady are evident. With her resilience and determination, she continues to actively participate in government initiatives, supporting the welfare of Dominicans both in the US and the Dominican Republic.

This incident highlights the first lady’s determination to fulfill her responsibilities, even in the face of adversity. It serves as a reminder of her dedication to serving the Dominican people and her unwavering support for President Abinader’s initiatives.

As the Dominican president and first lady continue their visit to New York City, it is anticipated that their presence and engagement with the Dominican diaspora will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and promote the well-being of Dominicans living abroad.

