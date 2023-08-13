Father of Indigenous Children Rescued in Colombian Jungle Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse

Father of Indigenous Children Found in Colombian Jungle Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse

Bogotá – The father of the indigenous children who were found after 40 days in the Colombian jungle was arrested for alleged sexual abuse, authorities announced this Friday.

Manuel Ranoque, the stepfather of Lesly, a 13-year-old girl, and one of the other siblings, has been accused of sexually abusing Lesly, according to local media reports. The authorities took swift action and imposed a 15-day prohibition on Ranoque and Lesly’s interaction with the minors.

The four siblings, three girls, and one boy, were miraculously rescued at the beginning of June by Army and indigenous troops near the border of Caquetá and Guaviare departments. They had survived for 39 days after the Cessna 206 plane they were travelling on crashed between Araracuara and San José del Guaviare. The plane, carrying seven occupants, declared an emergency due to an apparent engine failure on May 1. Sadly, the three adults onboard, including the pilot, were found dead inside the aircraft.

The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and a 12-month-old baby, displayed extraordinary survival instincts and relied on their knowledge of the jungle for sustenance. The bravery of Lesly, the oldest sister, was also praised by authorities. After their rescue, the siblings were admitted to the Central Military Hospital in Bogotá, where they received medical and psychological care.

Due to the complex family environment, the Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar (ICBF) has taken custody of the children initially, with a decision on their long-term custody to be determined in six months. The father of the two minors and the mother’s family have expressed their desire to gain custody.

This disturbing incident highlights the importance of protecting children in vulnerable situations. The authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the victims and holding the alleged abuser accountable for his actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

