Don Fabio Corazzina will perform the penitential act requested by the bishop of Brescia Pierantonio Tremolada: the parish priest of Santa Maria Nascente in the Brescia district of Fiumicello, publicly recalled in recent days by the diocesan leaders for having celebrated a mass in Sicily wearing the cycling outfit, will participate to a “prayer for reconciliation and peace” organized for Wednesday 28 September in his church in the Brescia Acli.

Brescian parish priest celebrates mass wearing a cyclist’s outfit, the bishop’s call arrives: the ‘incriminated’ video news/don_fabio_corazzina_messa_vestito_da_ciclista_preghiera_riconciliazione-367040461/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_367040470&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

“It is a gesture of reconciliation, the only sensible path that remains in times of anger, division and war,” the priest explains to Repubblica. Moreover, from Don Fabio, he is not able to know: from the day his Mass became a coincidence he does not want to answer further questions because “I have chosen the path of silence”.





Don Corazzina had celebrated the much discussed mass – posting the video on his Facebook profile – in Mazara del Vallo (in the province of Trapani) as part of “Percorri la pace”, an initiative organized by the provincial Acli of Bresciano. And the faithful who had participated then defended it with an open letter addressed to Monsignor Tremolada. Rainbow brooches were even made with the slogans: “Don Fabio is the Church we like” and “I’m with Don Fabio Corazzina”. His supporters had also announced that they would accompany the parish priest of Santa Maria Nascente in his penance.

The faithful defend Don Fabio for the mass celebrated dressed as a cyclist: “The substance counts more than the form” by Lucia Landoni

September 22, 2022



Here is the decision to promote the public prayer meeting, which Don Corazzina has relaunched through his social channels: “I have joyfully welcomed the invitation of the friends of the Acli and of Percorri la pace, which I fully agree with and re-launch to everyone” wrote, while continuing to make no statements on the celebration in Sicily, of which the bishop of Brescia had contested “the context, the clothing, the way of treating the sacred species, the freedom in formulating the prayers and the Eucharistic prayer itself, some misplaced and unhappy jokes. ” To explain the significance of the event on September 28th, Don Fabio quoted on social media a phrase of Pope Francis, pronounced by the pontiff during his recent trip to Canada: “The Church is the home where one can reconcile again, where one can gather to share and grow up together”.